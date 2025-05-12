William Scott Woliver

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William “B” Woliver on May 9, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He was born on September 23, 1959, in Brooklyn, to Joan Pinther Woliver and the late Ernest Woliver.

“B” was an artist and musician. He met his wife Vicki at Harriman Art College in 1980, where they fell in love and stayed in love for 45 years. After college, “B” was a successful exhibiting artist with politically charged mixed media work. But he was never too far away from his first passion, playing guitar. “B” was a prolific lyricist and songwriter. Over the years, he enjoyed playing his own original music at open mics and charity fundraisers. “B” had great respect for veterans. He wrote a theme song for and supported a local veteran’s charity, VetTunes.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Vicki Woliver, of Warwick; his mother, Joan Woliver, of Highland Mills; brother, Thomas Woliver, of Walden; and his sister, Joanie Butler, of Port Jervis. He will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Terri Hoffman, her husband Ned, brother-in-law Jeffrey Colburn, his wife Kathleen, and mother-in-law Faye Colburn. “B” had six nieces and one nephew: Theresa Pagan, Emma Ritter, Matthew Woliver, Amelia Hoffman, Hannah Hoffman, Allison Hoffman, and Kimberly Hoffman. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

The first set of visitation hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills. Visitation hours for Thursday, May 15, will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. with a chapel service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Highland Mills. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com