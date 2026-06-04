William Kenneth Freson, Jr. a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Friday May 29, 2026. He was 76 years old. The son of William Kenneth Freson and Geraldine Regina Gubbins, Ken was born on Nov. 5, 1949, in Rome, NY.

Ken had the biggest heart. He was a loving Husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who always showed up for his family, friends and loved ones. He would never hang up the phone without saying I love you and I’m proud of you.

He had a love for animals and enjoyed working the dogs and dog trials. He always had his dogs with him every where he went.

He loved camping, making fires, nature and taking photos of the Eagles. He also loved to to make people laugh and would go to great lengths to do so. (His sense of humor was like no other.)

He also loved his job at Camp Venture, inc. Where he touched many hearts and looked after the equestrian program in which he founded. He was a man of nature and one with the animals.

He will be missed so much by many. He left us with so many sweet, funny, and heartfelt memories that we will continue to hold deer in our hearts forever.

William Kenneth Freson is survived by: Theresa M. Freson, Wife, Jennifer Freson, Daughter, Kathleen Jeppestol, Daughter, Daniel Boreman, Son, Karina Hunter, Granddaughter, Jordan Dolson, Granddaughter, Maya Moseley, Granddaughter, Tyler Stoeckert, Grandson, Cierra Stoeckert, Granddaughter, Savannah Stoeckert, Granddaughter, William Stoeckert, Grandson, Jayden Arocho, Great Grandson, Noel Arocho, Great Grandson, Carol Burton, Sister, Nieces & Nephews.

Memorial visiting will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. A memorial service will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.