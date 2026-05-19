William J. Beattie, affectionately referred to as Billy by his friends and family, was a dedicated husband and father who passed away peacefully on May 16, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones, following a brief illness. Born on November 23, 1982, in Warwick, N.Y., he resided in Yonkers, NY. In July 2025, he retired from the New York City Police Department after a commendable career, achieving a lifelong aspiration. He served in the 34th Precinct and the Counterterrorism Critical Response Command.

Billy was raised in Warwick, N.Y., and completed his education at Warwick Valley High School before earning a Bachelor of Science degree from York College of Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his devoted wife of fifteen years, Katharine Gardner, along with his three beloved children, James, Farrah, and Brooke, who were the light of his life. Billy cherished his role as a father, and each of his children held a unique and cherished place in his heart. Additionally, Billy is survived by his mother, Kathleen (nee Euell), his brothers Richard (Melanie), Timothy (Jean), Thomas, and Steven, as well as his nieces Morgan, Olivia, Lily, Mackenzie, and Olivia, his nephews Joseph, Christopher, Luke, Nicholas, and William, and his cousins Kathleen, Maureen, and Kyle. He was predeceased by his father, Henry, along with his paternal grandparents, Kate and Harry, his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Marguerite, and cousin Michael.

Billy possessed a vibrant personality and was cherished by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be deeply missed but will remain in our hearts and memories forever. May he rest in peace. In Lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Police Athletic League NYC or the Autism Society Greater Hudson Region in memory of William Beattie.