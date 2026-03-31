With heavy hearts, the family of William G. Ziegler of Warwick, N.Y. announce his passing on March 27, 2026, at Ridgewood Care One Facility in Ridgewood, N.J. He was 87 years old.

Born in New York, NY, on August 2, 1938, he was the son of William J. and Wilhelmina (née Hoffmann) Ziegler.

William was an avid sports fan, following all his favorite teams in multiple sporting seasons.

William is survived by his wife Carol; son Bill Ziegler and his wife Marueen of Warwick; son Jeffrey and his wife Kerry of Sugar Loaf, N.Y.; five grandchildren: Emily, Jillian, Logan, Courtney, and Brendan; and sister Barbara Veruto and her husband Michael of Port Jefferson, N.Y.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, March 29th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Cremation followed the Mass and inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com