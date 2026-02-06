William “Bill” Cirillo of Warwick, N.Y., went to Heaven to be with his Savior on Feb. 4, 2026 at Good Samaritan Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was 79 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 4, 1947, he was the son of Rocco and Mary (Shagan) Cirillo.

A family statement reads, “Bill graduated from William E Grady Vocational High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. where he began his electrical trade. While still in High School, Bill met the love of his life, Peggy Brennan. Shortly after high school he joined the U.S. Navy where he improved and utilized his electrical skills. While still in the Navy Reserves, Bill and Peggy were married in July of 1969 and moved to Queens, N.Y.

Shortly after, they built a house and relocated to Warwick, N.Y. where they grew their family. Bill worked as a communications technician at various companies over the years.

Bill was a devoted parishioner of St. Stephen RC Church and was always willing to volunteer his time and talent. His willingness to go above and beyond to help others never went unnoticed. He always worked at the Parish Bazaar and helped start the St. Stephen’s Men’s group. In 1975 Bill and Peggy attended a Marriage Encounter Retreat for Catholic couples where they met lifelong friends. This later inspired them to administer Marriage Preparation Courses for young couples in the Catholic Church.

Bill was quick witted and always had a joke ready in every situation. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He took great pride in all their family vacations throughout the years. The grandkids will always remember Grandpa’s famous pancakes and pepperoni and eggs!”

Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Cirillo; three daughters: Donna Cirillo of Oxford, Conn., Michelle Cirillo (John Pelesko) of Gillette, N.J,, Lisa Lea (Eric) of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, William Cirillo of Warwick; brothers, Robert Cirillo of Ocala, Fla. and Anthony Fasano of Staten Island, N,Y.; 10 grandchildren: Julia, John, Emma, Grady, Sydney, Nicole, Christopher, Kevin, Nina and Luke; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Rocco and Richard Cirillo.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Galloway Road, Warwick. The Mass will be available for viewing at the scheduled time at https://shorturl.at/y2Ciu.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: St Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sandfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.