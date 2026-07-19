William “Billy” Furman of Pine Island, N.Y., entered into rest on July 15, 2026 at his home, he was 71 years old.

The son of the late Harold and Dorothy Miller Furman, Billy was born on March 19, 1955 in Warwick, N.Y.

He is survived by his loving wife Luanne Furman; children Aleyah Grace Furman and Nicholas Race; sisters Ellen Blaikner, Mary Furman/Roger Sullivan and Jane Shaw/Kenny Shaw; niece Terri Blaikner, nephews Tom/Robin Blaikner, Ryan/Keely Blaikner, great nephews Cole & Jack Blaikner. He was pre-deceased by his brother in law Tom Blaikner who eternally rests as his role model, brother, mentor and greatest confidant.

Billy embraced his heritage of growing up amidst the black dirt fields of the Pine Island area. He cherished the community around him and lived his entire life grateful for the love and fortitude of his beloved mother Dorothy. His early years working alongside his sisters and the farming community created a bond with his roots that were at the core of who was and how he chose to live his life. Human connection and gratitude continued to sculpt his path as he worked for many years working with the high risk youths at the Pius XII campus in Sugar Loaf, NY and St. Agatha’s Home for the NY Foundling in Rockland County. He continued to later serve the developmentally disabled community coordinating transportation, community inclusion, Special Olympics and so much more. His mission was to spread laughter, joy and encouragement to anyone he could reach. He had quite a special gift and the number of lives that he connected with and was able to bring that smile to is countless.

Fatherhood was among the highest priorities of Billy’s later life. He stepped into that journey with his son Nicholas and years later with Aleyah. There was always time for games, getaways and all the things “Mom” doesn’t want or allow the kids to do. He always knew how to reach them, connect with them, make them laugh, feel safe and know he always had their backs. Billy always held forefront in his heart how important that role was and carried that responsibility and commitment in his actions and heart always.

The universe and community of family, friends, colleagues and even acquaintances that Billy has created goes beyond any of our understanding. It is immeasurable and so sincerely rock solid based on who he was and how he lived his life. His incredible friendships have evolved into extended family members and the pillars that he has been able to rely on, embrace and hold close in his heart as he lived out his entire life, whether it be through the laughter or the tears. You all are so incredibly treasured in his heart and soul. He always wanted nothing more than to see each and everyone of us surrounding him smiling, enjoying life and appreciating those special gifts that Billy Furman gave to us all.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 24, 2026 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route 1, Pine Island, N.Y.

A casual Celebration of Billy Furman’s Life will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Island Firehouse, County Route 1, Pine Island, NY. There is nothing more that Billy would like at this time than for family and friends to share all our happy memories and stories together.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County: www.hospiceoforange.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.