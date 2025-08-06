William B. Iwaskow

The family of William Basil Iwaskow announces his passing on July 17, 2025 at the age of 89. He was born on Jan. 8, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his parents Anastasia Bohdanovich (later known as Stella Bradley) and William Iwaskow, and siblings: Richard Iwaskow, Mary Iannone, and Katrina Knowles.

He was an accomplished scholar, earning degrees across three major disciplines: a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from City College of New York, a Master of Business Administration, and a law degree from American University. His diverse academic foundation laid the groundwork for a distinguished career in both industry and higher education.

William held leadership roles in major corporations, including Hoffmann-La Roche and American Cyanamid Corporation, where he contributed significantly to corporate development and organizational strategy. Simultaneously, he served as an adjunct professor at both William Paterson College and Pace University.

William made his home in Warwick, N.Y., and is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Krystyna Ulhursky Iwaskow. They shared their love of nature, gardening, reading, politics, dancing, and music. William valued knowledge and education and was a lifelong learner. Friends and family will remember him for his intellect and passion for learning.

He is survived by his children, Ruta Marian Ayres (her husband Samuel) and Andrew William Iwaskow; his grandchildren, Samantha Ayres, Ryan Ayres, Kevin Ayres and Alexander Iwaskow; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hans, and Lucas Ayres. He is also lovingly remembered by his stepdaughter Michaele Pereira (her husband John) and their children, Samantha Pereira, Michael Pereira and Joseph Pereira. Each of whom brought joy and meaning to his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to St. Joseph Church: 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921, (845)651-7792, (stjosephfloridany.org) or American Cancer Society (800)-227-2345, (donate.cancer.org).

May his memory be eternal.