William A. Alford

William A. “Billy” Alford, 68, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on May 28, 2025 in Limerick, Ireland, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on November 13, 1956, Billy was the son of the late William and Joan Alford. He spent his formative years in the Bay Ridge neighborhood before graduating from Villanova University in 1979. In 1981, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the NYC Fire Department, proudly serving for 21 years.

In 1984, Billy married the love of his life, Diane (Willis) Alford. Together they raised three daughters. “The girls” were the center of his world.

Billy was an avid reader, music lover, sports fan, handyman, loyal friend, and above all, a devoted father and husband. A proud New Yorker, Billy’s wit, warmth, and wisdom left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be remembered for his quick humor, simple yet profound life advice, captivating storytelling, and most of all, his genuine and selfless heart. Billy was the embodiment of authenticity and kindness and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Diane; his doting daughters, Katie, Kerry (Alex), and Chrissy (Weston); his siblings, Kathleen (Wayne) Segal, Mary (Daniel) Symon, Joan (George) Schlittner, Eileen (the late Phillip) Petti, Patricia (Frank) DeSantis, and Michael Alford; 16 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. Billy was preceded in death by his sorely missed brother-in-law and fellow New York City Fireman, Lt. Phillip Petti, who lost his life on September 11, 2001.

The family invites all who love Billy to join in honoring and celebrating his life. Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life will be held at Emmerich Tree Farm, 101 Sleepy Valley Road, Warwick, NY, beginning at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to Friends of Firefighters, 199 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn, N.Y. 11231 or the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation, Ltd., P.O. Box 340949, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11234 in honor of Billy and his dedicated service.