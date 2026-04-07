Walter T. Young III of Warwick, N.Y., passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital with his loving family by his side on March 31, 2026. He was 74 years old.

Born in Passaic, N.J., on Feb. 29, 1952, he was the son of Walter T. Young, Jr. and Gladys (née Easlick) Young.

Prior to retirement, Walter worked for Singer Corporation in Little Falls, N.J., as an electronic technician.

Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Dorothy (née Laauwe) Young; two children, Pam Wood and her husband Keith, and Rich and his wife Jenn; grandchildren: Sierra and her companion Brendan DeMatteo; Kailyn; Dylan; Gabriella and her husband Austin Eighmey; Emily Conklin; and Makenzie Young; great-grandson Watson Eighmey; brother Alfred Young (Turk); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters: Carol Straight, June Higgins, and Patty Young.

Although Walter spent many of his later years in and out of the hospital, he still lived a full and active life. He proudly served in the Air Force and was a dedicated member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club, often enjoying rides with his beloved wife, Dorthy, by his side. Walter found great joy in hunting, fishing, and operating remote-controlled cars and boats. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his wife, his two children, and his grandchildren, to whom he devoted many years of love and attention.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service beginning at 2 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.