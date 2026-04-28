Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Virginia Calderone of Sloatsburg, N.Y., passed away on April 26, 2026, just shy of her 94th birthday.

Virginia was a eucharistic minister and religious education teacher at St. Joan of Arc Church in Sloatsburg for many years.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband Vincent. She is survived by their three children: Virginia Isernia and her husband Auggie; Doreen Walters and her husband Buster; son Frank Calderone and his wife Andrea; seven grandchildren: Vincent Isernia and his wife Brittianey; Joseph Isernia; Gina Isernia; Tyler Walters, Ryan Walters and his wife Sabrina; Nicholas Calderone and Christopher Calderone; and eight great-grandchildren: Brielle, Amaryllis, Vincenzo and Trystan Isernia; and Carson, Carmen, Camdyn, and Cora Walters.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 28 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 29, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 32 Eagle Valley Road, Sloatsburg, NY, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.