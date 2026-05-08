Victoria L. Thomson-Ferguson, “Vicky,” as she would gently but firmly insist you call her - of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 29, 2026, at the age of 61.

Born on August 6, 1964, in Englewood, N.J., Vicky was the cherished daughter of Roger and Nancy (née Fortunato) Thomson.

With its rolling farmland and lively, welcoming downtown, Warwick was more than just her home - it was the setting of her life’s most treasured chapters. From her own childhood adventures to the laughter-filled days spent watching both daughters, and granddaughter grow, Warwick held the rhythm of her story.

A graduate of Warwick Valley High School, Vicky continued her education at Berkeley College in Westchester, where she earned an associate degree in science and fashion design. Vicky was an avid swimmer and member of the Warwick Valley High School Swim team. She carried her creativity not only into her studies but into every corner of her life, shaping a home filled with very particular warmth, beauty, thought, and care.

Vicky was the heart of her family - a loving daughter, devoted wife, nurturing mother, and adoring grandmother. She gave of herself freely and fully, dedicating every fiber of her being to her loved ones, her home, and her faith. She had a gift for making ordinary moments feel magical: a kitchen filled with the hum, the smell of coffee being brewed, a garden blooming under her careful touch, a craft table scattered with small works of love and thoughtfulness. She found deep joy in homemaking; in tending to her garden, and in creating with her hands. Yet nothing brought her more happiness than time spent with her family - especially her beloved daughters and granddaughter, Myla, who was the light of her life. Family trips to Ocean City, Maryland were among her happiest memories, where the sound of waves and shared laughter became lasting treasures. Vicky was always her happiest at the beach.

Vicky is survived by her husband, Matthew; her loving daughters, Taylor and Noel Ferguson; her cherished granddaughter, Myla Serillo; her father, Roger Thomson; her brothers, Christopher Thomson and his wife Martha, and Kenneth Thomson and his wife Linda; as well as a wide circle of beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy, whose love surely welcomed her home.

To know Vicky was to know kindness, grace, and a quiet, steadfast strength. She lived a life rooted in love and left behind a legacy that will continue to bloom in the hearts of all who knew her.

Though her hands are now at rest, the love she so carefully planted will continue to grow - quietly, elegantly, and forever. May you find my mother, Vickys’ radiant light in the small, beautiful things in life.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that acts of love be shared as Vicky so often did - whether through time spent with loved ones, tending a garden, or offering kindness to someone in need.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.