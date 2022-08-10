Tomasa Correa Siancas, of Warwick, NY, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Northern Manor Geriatric Center, Nanuet. She was 91 years old.

Born in Morropón Piura, Peru, she was the daughter of Jose Correa Nizama and Domitila Solorsano.

Tomasa worked as a baker for a panaderia in Sechura, Peru.

Tomasa is survived by her daughter Maritza DeLamarter and her husband Kenneth, son Jose Villalta and his wife Rosa, grandchildren: Brandon, Jose Antonio, and Diana, and sister Juana Correa. She was predeceased by her husband Arnaldo.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com