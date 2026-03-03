It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Therese “Traci” Lodovichetti, of Sparrow Bush, N.Y., on February 27, 2026, after a valiant battle. She was 62 years old.

Born in Teaneck, N.J., on March 18, 1963, she was the daughter of Raymond and Marianne (née Mac Donald) Gaertner.

She was a Registered Nurse and LPN with a degree from SUNY Valhalla. Traci was a former parishioner of St. Stephen the First Martyr RC Church.

A family statement reads, “Traci, as we all lovingly called her, loved to cook, especially with and for her boys. She loved vacations near the ocean and listening and dancing to live music. Although she loved all animals, horses were her favorite. She loved to laugh and enjoy life.”

Traci is survived by three sons: Michael, Nicholas, Frank, all of Warwick, N.Y.; five siblings: Raymond Gaertner, Jr. and his wife Loretta Vinci of Blooming Grove, N.Y.; Marianne Campbell of Mahwah, NJ; Linda Healy and her husband Ray of West Milford, N.J.; Lisa Gaertner of West Milford, N.J.; and Robert Gaertner and his wife Patricia of Duluth, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; her longtime partner William “Craig” Healey; longtime family friend Joie Della Guardia; and her best canine companion, Clapton, along with her many other pets. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, son Richard, Jr., and brother-in-law Frank Campbell.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at St. Stephen the First Martyr RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Donations to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, a local animal shelter or St. Jude’s.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.