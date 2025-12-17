Theresa Taylor of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 11, 2025. She was 80 years old.

Born in Manhattan, on March 27, 1945, she was the daughter of Frank and Theresa (née Salvo) Cassidy.

Terry was married to the late William Taylor (2019).

As an active resident of Glen Arden, Terry spent her time visiting friends and participating in the many activities offered. Her favorite pastime though was spending time with her family.

Terry is survived by her daughter Barbara Taylor-Laino of Warwick, N.Y.; daughter Suzanne Taylor; and brother Robert Cassidy. She was predeceased by brother Frank Cassidy.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.