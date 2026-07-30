Theresa Jankowski of New Hampton, N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at home. She was 97.

The daughter of the late Michael Waskiewicz and Mary Mazur Waskiewicz, she was born on May 25, 1929 in Warwick, N.Y.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, N.Y.

She is survived by her sons, Edward J. Jankowski Jr. and his wife Wendy Conger; Leonard Jankowski and his wife Janet; daughter, Patricia J. Ulvila; grandchildren, Amanda Leigh, Kristen LaBarge (Darren), Jaclyn J. Slivka (Benjamin), Richard Ulvila III, Elisjsha Conger, Wynter Conger and Autumn Conger; great grandchildren, Aiden McIntyre, Wesley LaBarge, Wyatt LaBarge and Eleanore J. Slivka.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Jankowski; son-in-law, Richard Ulvila Jr.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.