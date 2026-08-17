Thelma M. “Terry” Armagost of Warwick (formerly of Paramus, N.J.) died on Aug. 14, 2026, at Complete Care at Milford Manor surrounded by her family. She was 95 years old.

Born on July 22, 1931, in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Maxwell and Jessie Anderson.

Terry was married to the late Charles George Armagost, Jr.

She worked in public relations for the Paramus Public Library.

Terry was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children: Susan Armagost and her wife, Meredith York of Dunedin, Fla.; Steven Armagost and his wife Ann of Warwick, N.Y.; and Laurie Arbuco and her husband Steven of Warwick, N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Toni, Michelle and her husband, Sean, Julie, Christina and her husband JJ, Kristen and her husband Aaron, Kaitlyn and her husband Andrew and Michael and his wife Kaleena and her great-grandchildren: Olivia and Charlotte Bird, Brynn, Emilie and Ryan Hasbrouck, Ruby and Logan Eaton, Aubrey and Ashlyn McEnery, Gavin and Madelyn Campbell, and Michael Steven Arbuco, Jr.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 with a funeral service at 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. Interment will be on Saturday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice or the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.