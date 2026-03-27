With profound sorrow and deep love, we announce the passing of Sylvia Ines Panisello who passed peacefully with her family by her side on March 24, 2026, at the age of 97.

Sylvia was born on July 31, 1928, in Santiago, Chile, the daughter of Guillermo de la Cerda and Marcela Simonau. She was one of seven children and the wife of Alfonso A. Panisello.

In 1956, Sylvia arrived in the United States with her husband and their three children. The journey was not always easy, as she left behind her family and the life she knew for the unknown. With strength, courage, and determination, she navigated a new world—learning English, raising her children, and building a new life for her family. Sylvia was a strong and brave woman with a wonderful sense of humor who loved to laugh and dance.

Later in life, she built a career in retail and served as the manager of Wicks “n” Sticks in the Nanuet Mall. Though her life’s journey was not always easy, she faced challenges with resilience and perseverance.

Sylvia was a complex and deeply loving person who cherished her family. She had a great interest in astrology and the science behind it. Gardening was another joy in her life, as she loved the outdoors and spending time in nature. Above all, Sylvia had a passion for photography. She loved capturing the beautiful and meaningful moments in her family’s lives, preserving memories that would last forever.

Her greatest inspiration was her family and traveling. She was fortunate to travel often—visiting family in her homeland, seeing her children as they lived in different parts of the United States, and traveling abroad.Sylvia’s greatest joy was her children, her son Randy Panisello and her daughters, Maria Turner, Veronica Vunk and Caroline Gesner. She loved being involved in their lives and took great pride in her family.She was also blessed to have seven grandchildren: Michael Vunk, Andrew Vunk, Jennifer Turner, Marisa Turner, Alison Panisello, Christopher Gesner and Matthew Gesner, all of whom she loved dearly. Her family continued to grow with the arrival of her five great- grandchildren, Jordan Vunk, Tyler Vunk, Adela Madar, Veronica Madar and Sawyer Grace Vaughn.

Sylvia was a kind and thoughtful person whose warmth touched everyone she met. Even strangers were quickly drawn to her gentle spirit. She was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Private arrangements are under the direction of Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home in Pearl River, N.Y. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 30, 2026 from 9-11 a.m., followed by a chapel service and burial at the Ascension Cemetery, located at 650 Saddle River Road, Airmont, N.Y.