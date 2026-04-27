Suzanne L. Moore, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on November 10, 2025 after a brief illness. She was 70 years old.

Born in Paterson, N.J., Aug. 1, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna H. (née Gross) Gass.

Suzanne lived a life of service as a cherished member and tireless volunteer at Warwick Reformed Church where she served on a variety of boards and held the office of treasurer for many years. She was especially active with the Backpack Snack Attack Program, Meals on Wheels and WRC Theatre Company.

Suzanne is survived by her husband of 45 years, Greg at home; two sons Christopher Moore of NYC and Jonathan Moore and his partner Lisa Quarantino of Colo.; two granddaughters Quinn and Shay Moore; and two brothers Greg Gass and his wife Paige of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Bryan Gass of Montville, N.J.

Suzanne was an avid supporter of the following charities: Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital, the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research; Warwick Reformed Church, Backpack Snack Attack, Meals on Wheels, Faith’s Closet Thrift Shop, and WRC Hispanic ministry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Suzanne’s designated charities. For donations to Warwick Reformed Church, please note “In honor of Suzanne’s father, Herbert Gass, for the Capital Improvement Fund” for online giving visit www.warwickreformed.church

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Warwick Reformed Church, 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick, NY.