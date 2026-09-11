Susan Esposito, of Catskill, N.Y., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2026, at The Pines at Catskill Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 94 years old.

Born March 22, 1932, she was the daughter of Michael and Maria (née Imperatore) Esposito.

After high school Susan attended Goddard college to obtain her Bachelors of Arts and then went on to Iona College to receive her Masters degree in education. She touched the lives of many students at St. Patrick’s Catholic school in Catskill where she taught English. Susan also dedicated her time in the evening teaching and guiding students to obtain their GED.

Susan was a fiercely independent woman and always stayed true to herself. She will be missed.

Susan is survived by her nephews Wayne Ragone of Warwick and Michael Ragone of Monroe, N.Y.; and her friends in Columbia and Greene Counties. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Theresa Ragone and brother Frank Esposito.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.LSVPMemorialHome.com