Susan Debra Rockwell, the personification of love and light, an inspirational, compassionate and vibrant soul passed away peacefully on February 28, 2026 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

Born on July 8, 1957 in NYC, she was the daughter of Laura Neveloff and Ralph Gordon. Susan grew up in Brooklyn, where her passion for the arts and music bloomed. She was raised by her loving grandmother, who would let her walk to the corner stores, and stay up late eating candy while watching Chiller Theatre. At a young age, Susan enjoyed riding the bus to all the nearby public libraries exploring all the wonders books had to offer. She loved the city, and all of activities that came with being a teenager in the 60s.

In 1978, fate stepped in and decided it was time for Susan to embark on one of the most meaningful journeys of her life. Susan accepted a last minute invitation to a Willie Nelson concert, and despite being on time, arrived as her bus pulled away. Fortunately for Susan, her knight in shining armor was nearby, only this knight came in a Corolla. Love was in the air from the moment they locked eyes. Little did she know that Bob would become her chauffeur for the next 48 years, as well as her best friend, partner in crime, and love of her life. From that point on, Susan and Bob have been side by side through everything life has thrown at them. They’ve traveled around the country with Susan enthusiastically saying YES to every adventure they encountered. If it wasn’t for Susan, Bob would never have learned how to catch the Grey Rabbit. Whether it involved relaxing in the Catskills during her early summers or working as an impromptu waitress while traveling, Susan and Bob were inseparable.

The immense connection between Bob and Susan was solidified in 1983 when Bob realized that without Susan, life would never be the same. He professed his love and they were married by June. While the escapades would continue, it wouldn’t be until 1991 when they started their family by welcoming their first son, Bobby, into the world. It was not long until they welcomed their second son, Daniel, in 1995. Together, they ensured they did everything in their power to build a life they were proud to offer their boys.

The role of Wife was only one of the many hats Susan wore throughout her life. Susan was born with immense compassion which lead her to find her true calling as a therapist. Susan worked as a therapist helping people for over 30 years, touching the lives of everyone she met. Whether she was their counselor or someone standing in-line next to her, Susan made everyone feel heard and seen. The first interaction with Susan left her imprinted on your soul, and from then on, she was the loudest cheerleader in your corner. There is one hat Susan cherished over them all, and that was being a mother. Susan was the embodiment of a devoted mother and always put her family first. There is nothing that Susan wouldn’t have done for her boys. Her family always knew they were coming back to a homecooked meal, no matter what. Each Christmas saw the tree overflowing with gifts, more-so than the previous year, the tables full of food, and the house full of laughter and joy. Susan treated everyday like a holiday, so that could be a random Tuesday in August.

Beyond her household, Susan lit up every room she walked into, having a gravitational pull that attracted all the love and laughter available and spread it to those around her. She had a unique talent to make connections with whoever she was around, exuding a deeply comforting and supportive presence. Susan knew how to make anyone and everyone feel seen, loved, and appreciated. Susan found happiness in helping those around her and cherished each person she met, and that didn’t stop at two legs. Susan had a deep love for all animals which brought the love from many dogs, cats, hamsters, and all other creatures throughout her life. Not even an allergy to dogs could stop her from ensuring that Bob, who so badly wanted a golden retriever, was able to get one.

If Bob wasn’t already her soulmate, then music and dancing would have been. There isn’t a song, artist, or dance that Susan didn’t enjoy. Her passion of live music was a catalyst for her desire to express herself through movement. No matter what concert she attended, it was a guarantee that Susan would be dancing in the aisle and singing every word. Susan possessed a rare and magnetic energy that inspiring others to let go, be present in the moment, and simply live their lives to the fullest.

Susan is survived by her loving husband Robert Rockwell; son Bobby Rockwell and his wife Samantha of Middletown, N.J.; son Daniel Rockwell and his fiancée Hanna of Troy, N.Y.; two adored grandchildren Scarlett and Madison; two cherished pets, Luke and Lyonus. Although Susan will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

Susan would never accept a room full of her loved ones to be dark and gloomy. She would want them to be vibrant and celebrate, so that is exactly what we are going to do. We request everyone attend dressed in their Susan’s Best. Susan was a fashionista with exquisite taste, so let’s give her a show!

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.