Susan A. Kleveno

Susan Ann Kleveno, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, entered into the arms of her Savior on the morning of Jan. 23, 2026.

Susan lived a life defined by her faith and her unwavering dedication to those she loved. Her kindness helped so many in our community through her work at Social Services and the Florida Pharmacy.

For 56 years, she walked hand-in-hand with her husband, Glenn Kleveno. They were two lovebirds who met way back in the fifth grade, building a life of partnership and enduring love with souls that were truly intertwined. She loved “Glenny” beyond measure and relied so much on his attentive care-taking and comfort during the final years of her life.

Susan’s greatest joy was found in her family. She was a constant source of support and warmth for her children, Loryn Adkins (son-in-law, Alex) and Kolin Kleveno (daughter-in-law, Danielle). While she took great pride in her children, it was the role of “Nana” that she cherished most of all. Her grandchildren, Mikayla and Greyson Kleveno, were the absolute lights of her life, and she adored every moment spent with them. She is also survived by her devoted sisters, Paula Kujawski and Melissa Elwood, brothers-in-law Bill Ellwood and Tim Feagles, as well as her beloved nieces and nephews Evan and Kris Kujawski, Corrine De Sosa, TJ Feagles, Courtney Elwood, and Ryan and Scott Kleveno.

She is now reunited in Heaven with her parents, Albert and Virginia; her in-laws, Ruth and Godfrey Kleveno; her sister, Angel; and brothers-in-law, Vincent Kujawski, Wayne and James Kleveno. She’s probably already doing what she enjoyed most, going for long walks around the place checking in on everyone and delivering home-cooked meals to her older aunts and neighbors.

Susan didn’t care for the limelight, but those closest to her got to experience her free, silly spirit which often captured attention. Among her family and friends, she was often goofing around, making up her own words and phrases, and singing Neil Diamond songs. Whether she was baking treats as “Baker Sue” or filling a room with her laugh, her presence was a light.

She was a woman of routine who found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. Because of her dedication to helping others, the only time she really rested was on a Saturday night with a bag of chips and a glass of wine filled to the brim with ice. She didn’t value material things; she just loved being surrounded by the people she cared about.

She leaves behind a void that cannot be filled, but a memory that will be forever cherished by her husband, children, grandchildren, and everyone blessed to know her.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, N.Y.

Burial will be held in the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.