Steven L. Calitri

Steven Louis Calitri of Warwick, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. He was 73.

Born Jan. 27, 1952, to the late Henry and Princine Calitri, Steve grew up in both Westwood and Upper Saddle River, N.J. and was a graduate of Northern Highlands High School in Allendale, N.J. and the University of San Francisco.

A creative entrepreneur, Steven was CEO of American Towman Media and Expositions, located in Warwick, N.Y., and published American Towman magazine for the past 43 years, the towing industry’s premier monthly magazine. In addition, he was founder of the American Towman Exposition which launched in 1989 in Baltimore and has become the world’s largest towing industry trade show. It is one of three major trade expos he produced annually, the other two in Las Vegas and San Antonio.

Steve should also be remembered as a caring father who would make clam pizza from scratch for his two sons, and sing “Get Along Little Doggy”” when they were small children. Close friends and family knew him to be a man of good taste and strong opinions; his favorite movies were “Casablanca” and “The Godfather,” both I and II. He often shook his head at how quickly people accepted the first thing they read as truth, on just about any subject.

Steve organized and spearheaded the national Spirit Ride campaign in 2017 and 2018 which was a powerful initiative to remind drivers to make our nation’s motorists more aware to “Slow Down, Move Over,” when approaching vehicles stopped on the roadside, especially those assisted by police officers or tow operators.

Always mindful of promoting a positive image of the professional towing business owner, whom he proudly dubbed “Tow Bosses,” Steve established numerous national award programs honoring excellence for on time performance, community partnerships with police and fire departments, and acts of heroism displayed in the line of duty.

As one industry veteran said of Steve, “He was an industry champion.”

A prolific writer as well, since 2022, Steve self-published five novels. If he wasn’t creating ideas for American Towman, he was busy writing his next book. Although multiple sclerosis robbed him of his physical strength, it sharpened the power and creativity of his mind. His latest novel, “Planet Orb,” was the pinnacle of his works. A powerful burst of creativity that captured the essence of his imagination.

“He was a great man,” a co-worker said. “He kept you on your toes, but was always a joy to be around. He never stopped thinking and creating.”

Steve will be missed by his two sons, Henri and Steven, sister Sharyl Noroian, brothers, Henri “Doc”, Michael, Kenneth, and Vincent, and his new grandson, Kosmo Constantine.

Details of a memorial service will be announced soon.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.