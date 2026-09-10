Stephanie A. Owens, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., and former Creative Designer for Flowers by Design in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., has passed away. She was 74. The daughter of Dominick and Ann Grasso DeSalvo, Stephanie, was born on Oct. 14, 1951, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A family statement read: “Our angel on earth is now in heaven, the pillar of our family, our rock is gone. She was a gem of a woman who was caring, considerate, and generous, not only to her family but to everyone who knew her. She was the “earth mother” to everyone she met; quick with a smile, a hug, and food. Food was her love language, no matter who you were, she never turned anyone away and there was always room at the table. Our hearts are broken; she will be greatly missed, but never, never, never forgotten. Our angel is watching over us from above.”

Survivors include her daughters Danielle Delac and Dominique Owens of Greenwood Lake and son Arthur W Owens II, his wife Nicole and son Arthur of Tennessee.

Stephanie was predeceased by: Her husband Arthur W Owens, parents Dominick & Ann DeSalvo, and “Grand kids” Bear, Diesel, and Faith.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Stephanie’s name may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society (whumane.org) and K9’s for Warriors (donate.k9sforwarriors.org)

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.