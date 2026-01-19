Stefania Koziola of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. She was 91.

The daughter of the late Frank Kopzaczynski, she was born on August 6, 1934 in Holodnica, Poland.

She is survived by four sons, Henry Pacos (Elizabeth); John Pacos; Richard Koziola Jr. (Lois); and Edward Koziola; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her two husbands Raymond Pacos and Richard Koziola Sr. along with a brother, Stanley Kopaczynski.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Island Fire Department, PO Box 159, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.