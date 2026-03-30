Sophia R. Morgiewicz age 94 of Pine Island, N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday March 26, 2026 at home.

The daughter of the late John and Stella Bolzan Rudinski, she was born on October 11, 1931 in Warwick, N.Y.

She was raised on her family’s farm in the black dirt fields where she learned the value of hard work, sacrifice, and commitment to doing things the right way.

She was retired from her career at the Orange County Clerks office but earlier had worked with her husband and children on their shared family farm.

Sophia was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Church and a member of St. Stanislaus Rosary Society, past member of Pulaski Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, member of the Rev. Stanislaus B. Uszenski Memorial Scholarship Committee, a participant in Orange County Onion Harvest Festivals where she showed her pride for her Polish heritage and all it represents. She volunteered at both Parish and community functions where she always lent a helping hand wherever she found herself.

She was the widow of the late Vincent J. Morgiewicz.

She is survived by her daughter Rose Brozdowski and her husband Andrew; son Vincent Jr.; grandson Alexander Brozdowski and his wife Carolina and great granddaughter Isabella Sophia.

She was predeceased by brothers John, Donald, Joseph and sister Eleanor.

Mom was a person of clear and steady wisdom, she never sought accolade or reward. She was humbly devoted throughout her life to her faith, family and friends. She displayed great strength in the face of trial and challenge, never complaining or blaming. Mom was simply the best example of how to be, which most certainly led to a life well lived.

Visitation will be held on Monday March 30, 2026 from 3 p.m.to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 690 Co. Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday March 31, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, N.Y.

Cremation and burial of her ashes with her husband at Orange County Veterans Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made by to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Rev. Stanislaus Uszenski Scholarship Fund (checks to be made out to St. Stanislaus Church in the memo section please add Scholarship Fund) and mail to 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.