Shirley Berkowitz passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026, in Wallkill, NY. She was 95 years old. Daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (Hertz) Shuster, she was born on August 5, 1930, in Bronx, N.Y.

Shirley was a Bookkeeper for Gurlie & Co. in New York, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Ellen Makow and her husband, Steven; and Amy Berkowitz; and her beloved grandchildren, Rianna and Carson Makow. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Harold Berkowitz.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at King David Cemetery, 100 Mill St, Putnam Valley, NY 10579.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com