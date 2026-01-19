Shirley A. Morgenweck

Shirley Anne Morgenweck of Warwick, N.Y., entered into rest on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. She was 93.

The daughter of the late David and Rose Zervas Morrison, Shirley was born on Nov. 14, 1932 in Union City, N.J.

Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Henry C. “Hank” Morgenweck.

She is survived by her son, Brian, with whom she lived until her passing; daughter Dana and Tim; granddaughter Cortney, and great-grandson, Logan.

As per Shirley’s wishes, there will be a private cremation. A celebration of her beautiful life will be scheduled in the near future.

Donations in Shirley’s name can be made to IMPACT Warwick, a local organization anonymously supporting community members in need. Checks can be sent to IMPACT Warwick, 16 Somerset Lane, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Final arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.PurtaFuneralHome.com.