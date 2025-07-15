Sharon Reph of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 12, 2025. She was 84 years old.

Born in Manhattan on June 27, 1941, she was the daughter of Handel and Elizabeth (Smith) Griffiths.

Sharon was married to the late Peter J. Reph for 64 years. In her early years she and Peter lived in Edgewater Park, Bronx, where they started their family, eventually moving to Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Sharon loved her family and friends, she was known for her keen wit and sense of humor. She was known for her cooking skills and her famous butter cookies. Sharon loved being surrounded by family and friends, especially sitting around the kitchen table, talking and laughing.

Sharon worked as a Greenwood Lake/Orange County 911 Dispatcher in Goshen, N.Y. She was tremendously proud of the career she built; along with the friendships she formed.

She is survived by her children: Dawn McDermott and her husband Sean of East Quogue, N.Y.; Peter J. Reph, Jr. and his wife Karen of Palm Coast, Fla.; and Carrie Reph and her partner Taurus Lopez of Greenwood Lake, N.Y.; six grandchildren: Briyell, Mathew, Thomas, Sabrina, Michael, and Jon-Michael; three great-grandchildren: Kevin, Jayden, and Hudson; along with many loving family members.

Private arrangements were made.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or online at https://shorturl.at/sI9X7.