It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Scot, a man who loved big, laughed loud, and had a one-of-a-kind personality that could never be forgotten. A beloved son, brother, and father. He’ll hold space in our hearts forever and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Scot Thomas Goldman, a resident of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on May 21, 2026, at the age of 62.

The son of Carol Goldman and his late father, Don Goldman, he was born on March 9, 1964, in Teaneck, N.J.

Scot is the widower of Helaine Goldman.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Brittany Tuske, and son-in-law, Francis Tuske; his mother, Carol Goldman; his brother, Brad Goldman; his sister, Cris Beliveau; and his brother-in-law, Robert Beliveau, as well as 1 expected granddaughter and 5 step-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.