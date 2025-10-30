Ruth Galgano of Middletown, NY, a retired registered nurse, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2025. She was 93.

The daughter of the late Raymond Feeley and Alvira LeCompte Feeley, she was born on Jan. 10, 1932, in Yonkers, N.Y. Most of Ruth’s young life was spent at the Julia Dyckman Andrus Home, along with her sister. She graduated from Yonkers public schools and went on to complete her nursing degree at Saint John’s Riverside Hospital – the second generation to do so.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Curry (Joseph Miller); son, Mark Galgano; grandchildren, Emily Curry and John Curry, Dominick Galgano and Charlotte Galgano; and a nephew, John Stepanski (John Gannon). Additionally, she is survived by lifelong friends and fellow nurses Phyllis Domino, Mary Kelly, and Sandie Conklin. She was loved and respected for decades by countless friends, colleagues, and acquaintances, who found themselves defenseless against her sharp wit and affectionate nicknames.

She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Barbara “Budgie” Stepanski and brother-in-law, John W. Stepanski; niece Alison “Alley Oop” Stepanski; along with her dear friends, Jane “Honey Lips” and John Malec, and Gabrielle “Gaby Baby” Tanis. They were each other’s loving support system for decades and provided additional family to ours.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Middletown Park Manor, especially Units 4, 5 & 6 for their exceptional care and fondness. You became our second family. “Michael,” she loved you all, and we do, too!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the dozens of charitable organizations who filled Ruth’s mailbox with pens, stationery, and calendars. Or, better yet, have a good meal and a drink in Ruth’s memory – she would love that even more.

Ruth was selfless, generous, responsible, and fiercely independent in all areas of her life – a true left-handed Capricorn! She always did the right thing, rarely made a misstep, and lived her life with an absence of regret. The people she loved meant everything to her. Please be comforted knowing that Ruthie is watching over us with careful and loving blue eyes.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921. A celebration of Ruth’s long life will be held in the near future.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.