Russell James “Jimmy” Granger 81 of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Aug. 26, 2026.

Born on Feb. 21, 1945 in Denver, Colo., Florida/Warwick, N.Y., were always “home”.

“Jimmy” graduated S.S. Seward High School in Florida, N.Y. He enlisted in the U.S Navy and spent four years aboard the USS Randolph Aircraft Carrier. After honorable discharge, he became a very proud police officer for the Village of Warwick, N.Y., eventually serving as Chief. He earned his associates degree from Orange County Community College.

Russ was predeceased by his mother, Frances Drew VanSickle; wife Janice; son Phillip Granger and granddaughter Paige Hazard.

Survivors include his children, Dawn Granger Hazard and Russell “Rusty” Granger, and their mother, Gerry Granger Farrell; his granddaughters, Claire, Jesse and Chloe; his son in law Michael Hazard; and his friend and sister of the heart, Claire Shanley.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday Sept. 5, 2026 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 5, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the memory of his granddaughter Paige Hazard to The Center For Discovery, in PO Box 840, Harris NY 12742.