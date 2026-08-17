Ruby Benoit of St. Paul’s, St. George, Grenada, who resided in Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2026 at Middletown Park Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Middletown. She was 93 years old.

Born in Grenada on July 3, 1933, she was the daughter of Anthony and Doris (née Bullen) Gellineao.

Ruby retired from McIntyre Brothers, Grenada, where she worked for many years as an accountant.

Ruby is survived by her daughter Alison Charles and her husband Clyne Charles of Warwick; grandson Dwayne Charles and his wife Florence; and great-grandchildren Brianna and Nathaniel. She is also survived by her sisters Lucy, Ivy, and Mintrude, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, with a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. For those who cannot attend in person, a livestreaming of the service will be available at the scheduled time via this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/a26085426633666

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.