Rosemary Wilson, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed away on April 26, 2022.

The daughter of the late Rose (Keenan) MacRae and William Rogers MacRae, she was born on February 21, 1933 in Brooklyn.

On July 4, 1953 Rosemary married Sherry Donald Wilson, who passed away in 2002.

She was a parishioner of St. Stephen’s parish, Warwick.

Survivors include her daughter Donna and her husband Craig Brierley, sons Thomas Gerard and his wife Loretta, William Andrew and his husband Orlando Sarmiento, Michael Sherry and his wife Debra. Grandchildren: Timothy, Matthew and Tricia Brierley and Zack Wilson.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen’s the First Martyr RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in Warwick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or the New York City Fire Department Burn Center, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475 or online at nyffburncenter.com