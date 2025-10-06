Rosary Ann Carlino

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rosary (Roe) Ann Carlino of Middletown, N.Y., formerly of Cornwall, N.Y., on Oct. 3, 2025. She was 64 years old.

Born in Queens, N.Y., on Dec. 18, 1960, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Ann (Fratello) Carlino and the late Frank Robert Carlino. Roe graduated from Cornwall Central High school and later attended Marist College, where she would meet the love of her life, Doug.

Roe was a compassionate person who believed in a world that could offer peace, dignity and respect for everyone. In pursuit of this hope, she was a very strong advocate of women’s rights and human rights. She felt the most serene when spending time with her large family and her dear friends whom she considered part of her family.

Roe was exceptionally bright with a curious mind. She had a playful and competitive nature that one would likely witness if they found themselves in the room while she watched Jeopardy. She spoke six languages fluently and enjoyed learning about, and experiencing, different cultures. She was an avid reader, a great cook, and an appreciator of fine art; she was particularly fond of Vincent van Gogh. She loved sharing her wisdom and passions with her family and friends.

Roe is survived by her husband, Douglas Cantor; two sons, Anthony Langer of Warwick, R.I.; Michael Langer and his wife, Ahad Essam Shaat of Alexandria, Egypt; two daughters, Michelle Hasbrouck and her husband Thomas of Warwick, N.Y. and Lynnette Bedford and her partner Andrew Gore of Middletown, N.Y.; her step-son Zachary Cantor; her mother Elizabeth Carlino of Cornwall, N.Y.; two sisters: Diane Desroches and her husband Ronald and Sandra Carlino and her husband Bruce McDonald; brother Frank Carlino and his wife Chrissy along with many grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father as well as her former husband and lifelong friend, Jon Bedford.

