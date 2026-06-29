Rosario A. Mangano of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on June 24, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was 51 years old.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., on April 23, 1975, he was the son of Adelina (née Anselmi) Mangano and the late Giuseppe Mangano.

A proud Bronx native, Rosario was a man of many passions. He had a lifelong love for cars, always ready to talk about or admire a beautiful engine. Beyond his love for automobiles, he was a die-hard sports fan. Whether he was cheering for the NY Yankees during baseball season or rooting for the NY Knicks on the basketball court, hockey, and soccer, he brought that same electric energy and loyalty to everything he did. He loved his dog Tootsie who passed away last year.

A family statement reads, “Rosario had a great sense of humor; Rosario’s greatest gift was his ability to make us laugh. He was always ready with a great story; and his friendly face made him friends wherever he went. He loved his family dearly and had so many wonderful friendships, many of whom he has known since childhood! Rosario lived life at his own pace, enjoying the simple things—a great game, a nice car, and time spent around good people. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Rosario is survived by his mother Adelina; sister Maria Lanza and her husband Giuseppe; and three adored nephews: Mattia, Beniamino “Joey,” and Giuliano.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Flowers will be graciously accepted, but if one prefers to make a donation in Rosario’s memory, please donate to https://pancan.org/ways-to-give/

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.