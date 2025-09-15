Ronald Scherman, a resident of Warwick, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept. 6, 2025, at his home. He was 80 years old. The son of the late George and Selma Schadt Scherman, Ronald was born on Nov. 4, 1944, in Warwick, N.Y.

Ronald graduated from Warwick Valley High School. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War obtaining the rank of Lance Corporal before he was severely injured earning him The Purple Heart Medal in 1967. He was formerly warehousing manager for Music Sales in Chester, N.Y. Ronald loved relaxing in his room with his two Grand pups, Munson and Mia, watching his favorite sports teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and The San Francisco 49ers.

More than anything he loved spending time with his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and driving in his Jeep to visit old friends and grab some scratch offs.

Ronald is survived by his three sons: Rob (Kathy), Sean (Lisa) and Chad, his brother Alex, his Grandchildren; Steven, John, Kammy, Harley, Chad Jr and Jessica, his Great Grandchildren; Kayden, Jeremiah & Gabriella, Lisa’s children and his bonus Great Grandchildren Claire, Logan and Mason. Ronald is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veteran’s by logging onto help.dav.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, (845) 477-8240 or www.zmmemorials.com.