Ronald A. Edwards passed away on July 14, 2025, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehab at Goshen. He was 81 years old. Son of the late George and Minnie (Earl) Edwards, he was born in Goshen, N.Y. on August 17, 1943.

Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Roberts Wesleyan University and later worked as a supervisor at Middletown Psychiatric Center in Middletown, N.Y.

Ronald had a life-long love of music. He belonged to his high school chorus, as well as other choral groups throughout the Orange County community. He was a choir member of the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, N.Y., and he participated in numerous musicals within the county.

Left to cherish Ronald’s memory are his brother, George Edwards of Augusta, Ga., and his sister, Joan Turnbull of Rogersville, Tenn. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his sister, Vicki Linderman.

A Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St., Monroe, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org or Roberts Wesleyan University www.roberts.edu.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.