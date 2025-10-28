Roger E. Ochs

On Friday, Oct. 24, Roger Edward Ochs (“ox”) transitioned from his home in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. to Heaven at 1:53 p.m.

Roger was born on Nov. 11, 1942, in Warwick, N.Y., the seventh of nine children. Roger is survived by his wife, Beth, of 50 years; his son, Jonathan, his wife, Stacey, and their five beautiful children: Nathaniel Ochs, Jonah Ochs, Cassie Eder, Corey Ochs, and Jonathan Henry Ochs; his sister, Linda (Ochs) Pietrzak; and his brother, Brian Ochs; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews across the country.

Two years after Roger graduated from high school, he headed a very successful drama department in Corning, N.Y., for three years. Then he worked Off-Broadway, touring in a children’s theater company, after which he pursued a 12-year career as a commercial actor for television. Roger also loved folk dancing, and with his partner, Mary Rogowksi, they became the Polka Champions of the Harvest Moon Ball held at Madison Square Garden in NYC in 1967.

After he moved to Riverside, Calif. in 1979, he turned his focus to teaching. Over about 15 years he taught virtually all ages in special education and brought much joy to the schools and classes in which he worked.

Shortly after age 30, he re-dedicated his life to the Lord Jesus Christ, and his focus and priority went to studying the Bible and eventually ministering to others whether in a church, home, restaurant, or the marketplace. Together with his wife, Beth, he sang and wrote songs and led praise and worship for years. For about 10 years, after they had moved from California to Florida, Roger and Beth went to senior and assisted living residences, singing monthly for the people.

Roger loved God with all his heart and loved his family deeply. He’s had a significant impact on numerous lives, often finding out over the years that his influence had literally transformed the lives of former students, both young and old. The legacy he left will surely go on for many years to come...a loving and faithful husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, an uncompromising man of God, and a rare and precious soul who will be greatly missed by many!

The livestream of Roger’s Celebration of Life ceremony will be available on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. CST at https://shorturl.at/F09j7.