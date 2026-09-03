With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Roberta V. Hughes on Aug. 30, 2026. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Roland and Susan (Gallagher) Hughes, she was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 23, 1952.

Roberta devoted 39 remarkable years to her career as an ER Nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y., where her compassion, skill, and steady presence brought comfort and care to countless patients and their families during some of life’s most difficult moments. Her dedication to helping others was a true reflection of the kindness and strength she carried throughout her life. Outside of her work, Roberta found peace and joy in gardening, tending lovingly to her flowers and plants. She cherished time spent with her family and friends, and her warmth, generosity, and devotion will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Adam Biondolillo and his wife, Deb, of Stamford, Conn.; Maggie Biondolillo of Harriman, N.Y.; and Jessica Beckley and her husband, Steven, of St. Augustine, Fla.; siblings, Roland Hughes of Blooming Grove, N.Y.; and Geradine Kovary of Clermont, Fla.; grandchildren, Michael, Gianna, Tristan, and Mia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Roberta is also predeceased by her sisters, Jeanette McTaggart and Marion Lyons.

A Graveside Service will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, N.Y.

Cremation took place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nurses Honor Guard, Hudson Valley Chapter, https://nysnurseshonorguard.org/hudson-valley-nhg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.