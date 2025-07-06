Robert J. Musial, a resident of Florida, N.Y. passed away at his home on July 3, 2025.

He was born on November 19, 1939 the son of John “Jack” Musial and Stella Sicina Musial.

Robert attended the local schools in Florida and thereafter served his country in the United States Army. After his discharge from the service, he stayed in Washington and worked at the Pentagon, and then returned home to help his father in the carpentry business. Thereafter, he spent many years as a mechanic at Prial Chevrolet in Goshen, N.Y. and at Georgia Pacific Corp. in Warwick as a machinist.

Robert is survived by his son, David of Monroe, N.Y.; his former wife, Cecilia Musial of Monroe; sister, Carol Hann of Warwick; Patricia Myruski and husband Ronald of New Hampton, N.Y.; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Michael.

Per his wishes, there will be no visitation and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Bob you are loved and will be missed. Rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

