The family of Robert J. Doyle of Warwick, N.Y., announce his passing on Aug. 11, 2026. He was 68 years old.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., on March 8, 1958, he was the son of Robert and Marie (née Galotti) Doyle.

Robert was the owner of Doyle’s Pub in the Bronx.

Robert is survived by his sons, John and Nicholas; brother Nicholas Doyle and his wife Marjorie; sister Susan Toms and her husband Robert; and brother John Doyle; many nieces and nephews; and his favorite four-legged friend Charlie. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen.

Visitation took place on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass was celebrated on Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to their GoFundMe account: https://gofund.me/508df6145.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com