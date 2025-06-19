Robert J. Cureau of Warwick, N.Y. (formerly Voorheesville, N.Y.) passed away peacefully at the age of 99, on May 5, 2025, with family by his side. Born in Tarrytown, N.Y. on June 1, 1925, he was the son of Albert J. and Jeanne (Perennes) Cureau. Robert attended school in Tarrytown and entered Cornell University in 1943.

After his first year at Cornell, he joined the army and served two years flying with C-45 supply plane crews “Over the Hump” taking supplies from India to Burma, where allied soldiers fought the Japanese.

After World War II, he returned to Cornell and graduated in 1949. While at Cornell, he met the love of his life, Barbara Loring. They married shortly after their graduation from Cornell and were married for 60 years. She passed away in 2010.

Bob began his career with Mobil Oil Company and, with Mobil, moved frequently around New York State. He and his family eventually settled in Voorheesville, N.Y. where he lived for 50 years. He became a comptroller for the State of New York and remained in that position until his retirement.

Bob was one of the “Greatest Generation” known not only for service to county and devotion to his family, but also for commitment to community service. He generously gave his time to the Village of Voorheesville and was a very active member of the Voorheesville United Methodist Church. When he moved to Slingerlands, N.Y., he continued his volunteer service within his retirement community and also volunteered for Community Hospice in Albany.

Bob and Barbara loved to travel and took several trips to Europe, China, and traveled throughout the US. They spent winters in Jekyll Island, G.A., and summers with their large family in Perry, Maine at Barbara’s family’s vacation home. This was Bob’s favorite place. Bob and Barbara were both avid cyclists, cross country skiers and enjoyed sailing their beloved boat “Raindrop” on Boyden’s Lake in Maine.

Bob was an optimist and found a great joy in life that drew people to him. As a result, he had many friends and made new friends wherever he went. Many people will miss him and remember him for a long time.

Bob is survived by his four devoted children: Susan Clarey and her husband Peter of Mount Kisco, N.Y., Cynthia Dittmar and her husband Peter of Falls Church, Va., Polly VanderKruik and her husband Ernest of Warwick, N.Y., and his son Robert Cureau, of Fairfax, Va. He had nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

