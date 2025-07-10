Robert C. Meyer

Robert “Buddy” C. Meyer, loving husband, father, uncle, and friend, passed away on July 9, 2025. He was 89 years old.

Buddy was born to parents Floyd and Martha on January 11, 1936, in Great Falls, Mont. He spent a significant part of his life in Portland, Ore., where he graduated from Portland High School and worked as a roofer for over 30 years, including decades for the school district. This is where he met Doris, his loving wife of 40 years.

A member of Pacific Coast Roofers and United Union of Roofers, Buddy was recognized by “Journeyman Roofer and Waterproofer” magazine in 2025 as a 65-year union member - among those who paved the way and fought for the benefits that current members enjoy today.

A distinguished and beloved Warwickian, Buddy was part of the Warwick Golden Seniors, Elks Club, and American Legion Post 214 and volunteered for the New Milford Historical Society. He shared his love of dancing with Doris at the Wallkill Community Center.

Buddy was a proud member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Wawayanda Lodge #34, helping forward their mission of aiding those in need – true to the organization’s command that includes visiting the sick, relieving the distressed, and educating the orphan. Buddy enjoyed being in the Odd Fellows’ Kazoo Band, even playing the kazoo on many special occasions with and for loved ones.

Buddy leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity, love, and compassion for all. With the knowledge that he is survived by his devoted wife Doris (Woloszcak); son Joseph and his wife Mary, stepdaughter Joey Marguerite; brother George and his wife Judy. He joins his sister Donnie and brother-in-law John as they look down on us from heaven.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July 14, with interment in Warwick Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Buddy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 710 West 169th St., New York, N.Y. 10032.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.