Robert “Bobby” E. Barnett of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on March 3, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. He was 74 years old.

Born on October 19, 1951 in Queens, N.Y., he was son of Robert E. Barnett II and Ellen M. Riewerts (later Renz). He also was the son of his loving stepfather, Jack Renz.

Bobby served in the Army and the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1975.

Bobby worked in telecommunications for many years with AT&T in New York City and most recently with Light Tower in Newburgh, N.Y.

Bobby built his own home in the early 1980s in Warwick, a lifelong dream. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and camping with his lifelong childhood buddies on their annual trip with his friends to Willowemoc. He and Peggy enjoyed spending time in Maine. Playing pool in the garage with his boys was a favorite pastime.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy (née O’Donnell); two sons Robert Barnett IV and his wife Heather Pressler of Virginia and John Barnett and his wife Mary of Warwick, N.Y.; three grandchildren: Ethan Pressler, Marie Barnett, and Robert Barnett V; four sisters: Christa Mills of East Northport, N.Y.; Jackie Walter of Miller Place, NY; Gina Sullivan of Sound Beach, N.Y.; and Carla Renz of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; his aunt Dottie Picciano; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his four-legged friend Jake.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to C-SPAN, P.O. Box 417321, Boston, MA 02241-7321 or Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.