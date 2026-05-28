Robert “Bob” Adams peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2026, at the age of 76.

The son of the late Robert and Virginia Adams, he was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on August 29, 1949. He was raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from Norristown High School.

He ran on the track and field team, enjoyed boxing as a young adult, and played local softball.

Bob lived with his grandparents in Tennessee at age nine and returned to Pennsylvania at age 13. He enjoyed sharing stories about them.

After high school, Bob worked as a house painter and construction worker before settling into the airline business. He worked for a couple of airlines before joining Northwest and then Delta, where he retired. Bob loved to play golf. For him, hopping on a plane to Arizona, playing a round of golf, and then flying back to the airport to head home all in one day was common. He enjoyed watching golf, baseball, hockey, and football. He loved keeping track of his picks for who would win.

Bob loved his birthday celebration at his sister-in-law’s and Evva and Richard Morgan’s clambakes. He loved sharing his birthday with Jackie Morgan.

Bob loved to laugh and loved making others laugh. We are heartbroken at losing him.

Bob is survived by his three children in Michigan, Michelle Adams, Shannon Bialobrzeski, and Keneth Adams, and his daughter-in-law, Michelle Brinks. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Josh, and Matt, as well as several nieces and nephews. His grandchildren were the light of his eyes.

He is also survived by his loving wife, Deborah Adams of Warwick, NY, and his bonus sons, Richard and his wife, Branwen Vadala, and Philip Vadala; his siblings, Michael W. Adams, Thomas Adams, and Shanon Adams; and his golf buddies in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Virginia Adams, and his siblings, Raymond H. Adams, Ronald J. Adams, Linda M. Adams, and Kenneth D. Adams.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 Main Street, Chester, NY 10918

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 Main Street, Chester, NY 10918.