Rita Nowak, a lifelong resident of Florida, N.Y. crossed over to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at the age of 101. The daughter of Anna and Frank Palmer, she was born on Nov. 12, 1924.

Rita leaves behind three sons, Randy (Judi) and Mark (Cindy) of Florida, N.Y., and Terry (Kimberly) of Estero, Fla.; brother-in-law Syl “Tony,” sister-in-law Dorothy, and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by Leo, her devoted husband of 62 years, her parents, sister-in-law, Rose (Ben), sisters and their husbands Pauline (Jim), Betty (John), Francis (Addie), Virginia (Albert), Dolores, and brothers and their wives Frank (Mary), Daniel (Stasha), and Edward (Rosie).

After graduating from S.S. Seward Institute, Rita married her high school sweetheart, Leo, upon his return from serving overseas during W.W. II. Rita became a devoted mother, homemaker and friend to all. She was an excellent cook and baker and held every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter family dinner in her home for some 50 years. In the1950s she worked at home for the old LECO company in Florida and later ran the lunch counter at the now defunct Leisure Lea Par 3 golf course on Chester Road.

In the early 70s Rita began working for the Florida School System where, along with Rose, she was tasked with establishing the cafeteria lunch program at Golden Hill Elementary School. During the next 20+ years as the Cafeteria Manager she ordered ingredients, planned menus and assisted in creating thousands of meals for local elementary school students. Eventually the program was extended to include the high school students. After a short retirement Rita returned to Golden Hill where she was known as the “Milk Lady” assisting children with their meals and opening countless milk cartons.

After retiring for good, Rita spent the years into her 90s on her porch entertaining “The Girls” on Wednesday afternoons along with neighbors Frank and Jacqui, Bob and Lillian, Carl and Bogie, Michele the Mail Lady and anyone else who might happen by. Her house was busy with visitors. They would look in on her, visit, chat and enjoy her upbeat attitude, sense of humor and infectious laugh.

After the passing of her husband, Rita was blessed with the health to live on her own, without medical help, until 97 when age caught up and she transitioned over to Saphire Nursing Home in Goshen where she spent her remaining years.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Saphire, and niece Nancy who looked after her Aunt Rita as if she was her own mother.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20 from 9-10:15 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, N.Y. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.