With heavy hearts and sadness, the family of Rita Maureen Saullo of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., announces her peaceful passing on June 27, 2026, at the age of 83 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Rita was born on January 5, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was the beloved daughter of Florence and Thomas Dwyer, who predeceased her, along with her husband, Frank Saullo, cherished brothers, William and Lawrence Dwyer, and her beloved son Frank Saullo. Rita’s legacy is carried forward by her children: Lenore (Gary) Paulan, and Ronald (Teri) Saullo. Her love extended to her grandchildren—Brett, Cara (Adam), Evan (Kirstyn), and Shane (Alexandria). Her heart grew even fuller with the arrival of her great-grandson Aidan. Rita also will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. We cannot leave out the tremendous loss to all her friends whose hearts she touched while living in Greenwood Lake for over 50 years.

During this difficult time, the family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Fourth Floor Comfort Care nurses, caregivers, and staff at Good Samaritan Hospital. Their unwavering support, compassion and dedication brought immense comfort and warmth to Rita and her family during her final days.

Rita, though you have departed from this world, your love remains forever in our hearts.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY with Father John Edison officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Warwick Cemetery, Oakland Avenue in Warwick.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.