Richard Lee Scheuermann entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2026. He had a passion for life that was unmatched. He was happiest on the back of his motorcycle, travelling the country and making new friends and connections everywhere he went. He could have written a book with all of his adventures and was filled with intense ferocity and tenacity for everything he put his mind to, all while making a permanent impression on anyone who crossed his path.

He spent his adult life as a union surveyor specializing in building tunnels and loved what he did for work. He served our country during the Vietnam War, was present at Woodstock and has lived all over the world before finally settling in the Bay Area of California.

Originally from Pine Island, N.Y., he was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy Havranek Scheuermann and Leon Scheurmann. He is survived by his beloved wife (Judith Eurich of San Francisco, Calif.), sister (Robyn Scheurmann Clark), niece/ Goddaughter (Jacqueline Clark) and great nephew (Jacob Stanaback) all of Warwick, N.Y. Services will be held privately with the immediate family.