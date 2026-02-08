Richard Ferebee of Florida, N.Y., a retired Lieutenant for Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, Warwick, N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 at home. He was 79.

The son of the late Robert Ferebee and Dorothy Sisco Ferebee, he was born on April 13, 1946 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Rich was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Era Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Calori Ferebee; son, Richard Ferebee Jr. (Barbara) of Shelton, Wash.; granddaughter, Victoria Wood (Austin) of Hoodsport, Wash.; grandson Richard L. Ferebee of Shelton, Wash.; sister, Ida Riggs; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Ferebee; sister, Elsie Richner and brother, Robert Towns.

As per his wishes, there will be no services. A cremation will be held privately.

The family would like to send a “special thank you” to the staff of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., for all of the care they gave to Rich. They would also like to extend a “special thank you” to their longtime friends and family who were so supportive during this difficult time.

