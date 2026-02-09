Richard Anton Pennings was called home to our Lord surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 7, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with illness. He was 75 years old.

A lifelong Warwick resident, Richard was born Sept. 26, 1950, the son of Jacob and Johanna (Blei) Pennings.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army and was the owner of Richard A. Pennings Plumbing and Heating Company.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy (Kelly) Pennings; daughters María Pennings and Jessica Pennings; son Richard “Rick” Pennings; grandchildren, Shylar and his fiancé Andrea, and Ashlyn; siblings: Marie, John, Michael, Stephanie and her husband Terry, Christine and her husband Steve, Stephen and his wife Jill, and Adrianne; along with many nieces and nephews; and his favorite four-legged grandbaby Harley. He was predeceased by siblings Adrian and JoAnn.

Richard was a well-loved and respected member of the community and a local business owner for 40 plus years. He was generous in both heart and spirit and endlessly proud of his family. His strength through illness showed the same quiet dignity he lived with everyday and he will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends for memorial visitation on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Platt Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by inurnment in Warwick Cemetery. The Mass will be available online at the scheduled time via this link: https://shorturl.at/G64kp.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Platt Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.